Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 314,944 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the previous session’s volume of 502,606 shares.The stock last traded at $18.25 and had previously closed at $18.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on VBTX shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Veritex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Veritex Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $972.70 million, a P/E ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.42.

Veritex Dividend Announcement

Veritex ( NASDAQ:VBTX Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.04. Veritex had a net margin of 25.64% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $116.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.65 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Fallon William acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.68 per share, with a total value of $31,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,379.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Veritex news, Director Fallon William acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.68 per share, for a total transaction of $31,360.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,713 shares in the company, valued at $246,379.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gregory B. Morrison bought 1,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.98 per share, with a total value of $25,014.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $530,548.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 4,672 shares of company stock valued at $81,523 over the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Veritex

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Veritex by 65.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Veritex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Veritex by 323.2% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veritex during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Veritex during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

About Veritex

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, consumer, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

