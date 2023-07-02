Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 819,261 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 157% from the previous session’s volume of 318,448 shares.The stock last traded at $20.08 and had previously closed at $19.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on VERX shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Vertex in a report on Thursday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Vertex from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Vertex from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Vertex from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Vertex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.33.

Get Vertex alerts:

Vertex Trading Down 0.5 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.85, a PEG ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.59.

Insider Activity at Vertex

Vertex ( NASDAQ:VERX Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.03). Vertex had a negative net margin of 5.91% and a positive return on equity of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $132.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.68 million. Analysts expect that Vertex, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Tensile Capital Management Lp sold 4,383 shares of Vertex stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.32, for a total transaction of $97,828.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,866,717 shares in the company, valued at $130,945,123.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Vertex news, major shareholder Tensile Capital Management Lp sold 4,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.32, for a total value of $97,828.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,866,717 shares in the company, valued at $130,945,123.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jeffery Westphal sold 800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total transaction of $14,608,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,509,379 shares in the company, valued at $118,861,260.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,054,599 shares of company stock worth $19,939,562 over the last ninety days. 45.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Vertex

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VERX. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vertex by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,740,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,261,000 after acquiring an additional 108,770 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex by 25.9% during the third quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 995,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,610,000 after buying an additional 204,554 shares during the last quarter. Tensile Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Vertex by 624.8% in the third quarter. Tensile Capital Management LP now owns 5,220,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,361,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex in the first quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vertex by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,569,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,277,000 after purchasing an additional 24,892 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.16% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for retail, communication, leasing, retail trade, wholesale trade, technology, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, analytics and insights, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.