Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Sets New 52-Week High at $354.94

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $354.94 and last traded at $354.25, with a volume of 67193 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $348.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $350.00 to $410.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $344.00 to $363.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $342.00 to $384.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. 888 reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $355.25.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.1 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $340.21 and a 200-day moving average of $316.04. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $90.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.54. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 35.40%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 7,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.70, for a total transaction of $2,472,138.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,974,237.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 7,567 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.70, for a total transaction of $2,472,138.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,713 shares in the company, valued at $12,974,237.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 6,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.89, for a total value of $2,256,790.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 41,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,660,041.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,608 shares of company stock worth $18,718,544 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vertex Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $707,950,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 40.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,590,190 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,076,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892,523 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 410.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,451,874 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167,674 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,517,548 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,368,554,000 after acquiring an additional 689,965 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 232.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 933,179 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $262,961,000 after acquiring an additional 652,321 shares during the period. 91.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.