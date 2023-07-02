Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Sets New 52-Week High at $354.94

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $354.94 and last traded at $354.25, with a volume of 67193 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $348.18.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $350.00 to $410.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $344.00 to $363.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $342.00 to $384.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. 888 reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $355.25.
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.1 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $340.21 and a 200-day moving average of $316.04. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $90.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.50.
Insider Buying and Selling at Vertex Pharmaceuticals
In other news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 7,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.70, for a total transaction of $2,472,138.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,974,237.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 7,567 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.70, for a total transaction of $2,472,138.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,713 shares in the company, valued at $12,974,237.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 6,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.89, for a total value of $2,256,790.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 41,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,660,041.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,608 shares of company stock worth $18,718,544 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vertex Pharmaceuticals
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $707,950,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 40.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,590,190 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,076,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892,523 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 410.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,451,874 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167,674 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,517,548 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,368,554,000 after acquiring an additional 689,965 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 232.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 933,179 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $262,961,000 after acquiring an additional 652,321 shares during the period. 91.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.
