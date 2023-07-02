Vertical Aerospace Ltd. (NYSE:EVTL) Short Interest Down 39.5% in June

Vertical Aerospace Ltd. (NYSE:EVTL – Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 585,700 shares, a drop of 39.5% from the May 31st total of 968,000 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 473,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vertical Aerospace

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vertical Aerospace by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,651 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vertical Aerospace during the 1st quarter worth $1,267,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Vertical Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Vertical Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Vertical Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Vertical Aerospace Stock Performance

EVTL stock opened at $1.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.67, a current ratio of 6.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Vertical Aerospace has a 1 year low of $1.41 and a 1 year high of $11.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Vertical Aerospace Company Profile

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Vertical Aerospace in a research note on Friday, June 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company.

Vertical Aerospace Ltd., an aerospace and technology company, engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling zero operating emission electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for use in the advanced air mobility in the United Kingdom. It offers VX4, an eVTOL aircraft. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

