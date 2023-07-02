Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $16.78

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $16.78 and last traded at $16.87, with a volume of 349569 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $53.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $44.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Victoria’s Secret & Co. from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. 500.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $35.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 5.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Institutional Trading of Victoria’s Secret & Co.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. ( NYSE:VSCO Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 112.91% and a net margin of 4.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 200.9% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,821,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,094 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 121.9% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,887,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,804 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,894,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,768,000 after purchasing an additional 837,450 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $23,634,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 125.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,092,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,116,000 after purchasing an additional 609,003 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Company Profile

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, and other apparel and beauty products worldwide. It offers intimate apparel, bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, athletic attire, swimwear, and sport and swim products, as well as beauty products, including fine fragrance, mists, and PINK Beauty products and accessories under the Victoria's Secret, PINK, Victoria's Secret Beauty, and Adore Me brands.

