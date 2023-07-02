Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:VUSE) Hits New 52-Week High at $47.71

Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:VUSE – Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $47.71 and last traded at $47.71, with a volume of 205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.23.

Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $540.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 10,446,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,698,000 after acquiring an additional 166,287 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund by 307.0% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 55,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after buying an additional 41,598 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 70,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 24,015 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $535,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 42,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 10,101 shares in the last quarter.

About Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund

The Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund (VUSE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Vident Core U.S. Stock index. The fund tracks an index of US companies selected and weighted based on a multi-factor model that considers corporate governance, quality, and momentum. VUSE was launched on Jan 22, 2014 and is managed by Vident.

