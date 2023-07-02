Vigilare Wealth Management Has $639,000 Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Vigilare Wealth Management cut its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 634 shares during the quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 81.1% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 222,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,321,000 after purchasing an additional 99,636 shares during the period. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth $2,455,000. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 35.6% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 37,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,085,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Wsfs Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 70.8% in the first quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 4,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1,451.4% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,527 shares during the period. 70.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on JPM shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $189.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $172.00 in a report on Friday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $169.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.35.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,930 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $700,848.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 277,161 shares in the company, valued at $39,401,207.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,240 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $167,424.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,056 shares in the company, valued at $6,083,461.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,930 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $700,848.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 277,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,401,207.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 145,861 shares of company stock worth $19,858,275 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $145.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $425.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $101.28 and a 52 week high of $146.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.78.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $38.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.77 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.53 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 29.52%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

