Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Trading Up 5.4%

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Free Report) shares were up 5.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $16.71 and last traded at $16.47. Approximately 878,762 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 3,687,585 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Maxim Group increased their target price on Viking Therapeutics from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Viking Therapeutics from $21.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Raymond James increased their target price on Viking Therapeutics from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on Viking Therapeutics from $20.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Viking Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.25.

Viking Therapeutics Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.06 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.84.

Insider Buying and Selling at Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VKTX Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Viking Therapeutics news, CEO Brian Lian sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total transaction of $392,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,232,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,858,389.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Viking Therapeutics news, CEO Brian Lian sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total transaction of $392,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,232,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,858,389.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles A. Rowland, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 520,328 shares of company stock worth $10,524,627. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viking Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VKTX. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 7.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 166,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 20.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,893 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 5,606 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 26.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 325,748 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 67,835 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,147,461 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,442,000 after purchasing an additional 27,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 29.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,375,485 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,126,000 after purchasing an additional 312,377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.04% of the company’s stock.

About Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

Featured Articles

