Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Shares Down 3% Following Insider Selling

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Free Report)’s stock price was down 3% on Friday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $24.22 and last traded at $24.23. Approximately 323,561 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 927,999 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.97.

Specifically, major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 7,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total value of $175,951.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,774,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,044,543.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 7,010 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total transaction of $175,951.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,774,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,044,543.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Phillip Pang sold 5,000 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.95, for a total value of $129,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 188,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,878,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,071,960 shares of company stock valued at $27,713,670 over the last three months. Company insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VIR shares. SVB Securities dropped their price objective on Vir Biotechnology from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.75.

Vir Biotechnology Stock Down 1.8 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.37.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $63.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.10 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 94.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -3.8 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Vir Biotechnology during the 1st quarter valued at about $466,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 39,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vir Biotechnology during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,309,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,525,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,496,000 after purchasing an additional 59,140 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 337,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,858,000 after purchasing an additional 28,999 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.37% of the company’s stock.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

Further Reading

