Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Trading Down 3% Following Insider Selling

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR)'s share price dropped 3% during mid-day trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $24.22 and last traded at $24.23. Approximately 323,561 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 927,999 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.97.

Specifically, major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 305,393 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.78, for a total value of $7,873,031.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,904,799 shares in the company, valued at $461,585,718.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Vir Biotechnology news, insider Phillip Pang sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.95, for a total transaction of $129,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 188,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,878,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 305,393 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.78, for a total transaction of $7,873,031.54. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,904,799 shares in the company, valued at $461,585,718.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,071,960 shares of company stock valued at $27,713,670 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on VIR. TheStreet cut Vir Biotechnology from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. SVB Securities lowered their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vir Biotechnology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.75.

Vir Biotechnology Stock Down 1.8 %

The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.30 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.37.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $63.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.93 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 94.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vir Biotechnology

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VIR. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 1,313.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 1,270.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 97.4% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. 65.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

