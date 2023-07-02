Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) Shares Down 5.7%

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE – Free Report)’s share price dropped 5.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.93 and last traded at $3.99. Approximately 19,952,251 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 35% from the average daily volume of 14,831,649 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SPCE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of Virgin Galactic from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Virgin Galactic from $3.00 to $3.75 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Virgin Galactic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.05.

Get Virgin Galactic alerts:

Virgin Galactic Stock Down 8.3 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 4.82 and a quick ratio of 4.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic ( NYSE:SPCE Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $0.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 million. Virgin Galactic had a negative return on equity of 107.33% and a negative net margin of 23,751.78%. The company’s revenue was up 296.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.36) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic during the first quarter worth about $83,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Virgin Galactic in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Virgin Galactic by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,769,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,966,000 after purchasing an additional 461,061 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Virgin Galactic by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 39,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Virgin Galactic by 531.0% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 8,629 shares in the last quarter. 34.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Virgin Galactic

(Free Report)

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc focuses on the development, manufacture, and operation of spaceships and related technologies for conducting commercial human spaceflight and flying commercial research and development payloads into space. It is also involved in the ground and flight testing, and post-flight maintenance of its spaceflight system vehicles.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Galactic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Galactic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.