Visa (NYSE:V) Hits New 52-Week High at $238.10

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $238.10 and last traded at $237.69, with a volume of 838847 shares. The stock had previously closed at $234.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on V. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $272.00 to $284.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $272.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.08.

Visa Trading Up 1.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $228.31 and a 200 day moving average of $223.87. The firm has a market cap of $444.88 billion, a PE ratio of 31.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 50.21% and a net margin of 50.95%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Visa’s payout ratio is 24.06%.

Insider Activity at Visa

In other Visa news, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 54,146 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.55, for a total transaction of $12,591,652.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,674 shares in the company, valued at $6,203,038.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total value of $9,254,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,036,887.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 54,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.55, for a total transaction of $12,591,652.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,203,038.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 116,277 shares of company stock worth $27,018,374. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Visa in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

