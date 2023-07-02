Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $159.85.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VC. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Visteon from $169.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Visteon from $165.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Barclays lowered their price objective on Visteon from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Guggenheim upgraded Visteon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Visteon from $126.00 to $127.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th.

Get Visteon alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Brett D. Pynnonen sold 12,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.66, for a total transaction of $1,941,688.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,026 shares in the company, valued at $1,201,171.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Jerome Rouquet sold 2,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.19, for a total transaction of $423,986.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,202 shares in the company, valued at $1,982,808.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Brett D. Pynnonen sold 12,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.66, for a total value of $1,941,688.84. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,171.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,797 shares of company stock worth $3,870,475 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Visteon Stock Performance

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VC. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Visteon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Visteon in the first quarter worth $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Visteon in the first quarter worth $38,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Visteon by 1,286.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Visteon in the third quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VC stock opened at $143.61 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $140.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.17. Visteon has a 12 month low of $97.25 and a 12 month high of $171.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.23 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.11). Visteon had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 21.99%. The firm had revenue of $967.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $941.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Visteon will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

Visteon Company Profile

(Free Report

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters to 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistant with natural language understanding.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Visteon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visteon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.