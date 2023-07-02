Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $351,000 Position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lessened its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Free Report) by 10.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,113 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 219.8% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the period. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IONS shares. Citigroup raised Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.64.

In other news, EVP Patrick R. O’neil sold 1,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.70, for a total value of $63,675.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,355 shares in the company, valued at $1,682,803.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Brett P. Monia sold 4,931 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total transaction of $197,930.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,374 shares in the company, valued at $5,634,612.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Patrick R. O’neil sold 1,527 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.70, for a total value of $63,675.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,355 shares in the company, valued at $1,682,803.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 7,130 shares of company stock worth $286,134 over the last 90 days. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:IONS opened at $41.03 on Friday. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.69 and a 52-week high of $48.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 9.72 and a current ratio of 9.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.05. The firm has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.76 and a beta of 0.53.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by $0.13. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 57.58% and a negative net margin of 56.85%. The company had revenue of $131.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

