Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 2,085,551 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the previous session’s volume of 4,395,692 shares.The stock last traded at $17.74 and had previously closed at $17.22.

VNO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered Vornado Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Vornado Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 4.75.

Vornado Realty Trust ( NYSE:VNO Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $445.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.70 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a positive return on equity of 2.51% and a negative net margin of 20.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Vornado Realty Trust announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, April 26th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the real estate investment trust to repurchase up to 7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Russell B. Wight, Jr. acquired 16,000 shares of Vornado Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.21 per share, with a total value of $179,360.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $78,470. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Russell B. Wight, Jr. acquired 5,341 shares of Vornado Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.30 per share, with a total value of $60,353.30. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $135,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 25,341 shares of company stock worth $285,033. 8.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VNO. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 39.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 2,432 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 11.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 24.5% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 23,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 4,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 24.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 43,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 8,459 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.54% of the company’s stock.

Vornado is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) with a collection of premier assets and a focused strategy of growing its dominant positions in New York City office and retail. While concentrated in New York, Vornado also has premier assets in Chicago and San Francisco, and maintains a 32.4% interest in Alexander's, Inc (Alexander's) (NYSE: ALX), which owns six properties in the greater New York metropolitan area.

