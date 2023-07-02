voxeljet (NYSE:VJET) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of voxeljet (NYSE:VJET – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Separately, Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on voxeljet from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th.
voxeljet Stock Down 1.1 %
voxeljet stock opened at $1.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.03. voxeljet has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $7.25. The company has a market cap of $15.98 million, a PE ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.98.
voxeljet Company Profile
voxeljet AG provides three-dimensional (3D) printers and on-demand parts services to industrial and commercial customers in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates in two segments, Systems and Services. The Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells 3D printers.
