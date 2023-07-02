W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 44.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 149,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 118,552 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $9,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 55.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,331,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,620,232,000 after purchasing an additional 8,664,707 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 65.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,940,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $795,136,000 after buying an additional 4,732,333 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 427.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,899,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $790,947,000 after buying an additional 8,831,553 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,491,043 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $325,816,000 after buying an additional 35,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 119.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,377,556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $224,911,000 after buying an additional 1,840,475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.96% of the company’s stock.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on WRB. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on W. R. Berkley from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, W. R. Berkley has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.64.

W. R. Berkley Price Performance

Shares of W. R. Berkley stock opened at $59.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.03. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 52 week low of $55.50 and a 52 week high of $76.99. The stock has a market cap of $15.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.62.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.19). W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 9.73%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. W. R. Berkley’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W. R. Berkley Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 26th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. This is a boost from W. R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.31%.

About W. R. Berkley

(Free Report)

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.