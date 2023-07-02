WAM Capital Limited (ASX:WAM) Insider Buys A$61,386.32 in Stock

WAM Capital Limited (ASX:WAM – Free Report) insider Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson acquired 43,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$1.42 ($0.95) per share, for a total transaction of A$61,386.32 ($40,924.21).

WAM Capital Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 176.39, a quick ratio of 30.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

WAM Capital Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.077 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Sunday, May 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.61%. WAM Capital’s dividend payout ratio is -51.72%.

WAM Capital Company Profile

WAM Capital Limited is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Wilson Asset Management (International) Pty Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of Australia. It makes its investments in companies primarily engaged in the industrial sector. The fund invests in value and growth stocks of small to medium-cap companies.

