Wayfair (NYSE:W) Shares Gap Up to $62.89

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $62.89, but opened at $65.14. Wayfair shares last traded at $65.02, with a volume of 677,362 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on W. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Wayfair from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Wayfair from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Wayfair from $42.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded Wayfair from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.68.

Get Wayfair alerts:

Wayfair Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 3.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.50) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.14) by $0.64. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Wayfair Inc. will post -9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.19, for a total value of $104,207.37. Following the sale, the insider now owns 221,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,011,863.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 2,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total transaction of $90,186.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 96,919 shares in the company, valued at $3,000,612.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.19, for a total value of $104,207.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 221,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,011,863.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,433 shares of company stock valued at $2,572,613 in the last three months. 26.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in Wayfair by 3,259.6% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 991,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,596,000 after buying an additional 961,572 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Wayfair during the 4th quarter worth $28,044,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Wayfair in the first quarter valued at $18,969,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 1,447.8% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 431,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,817,000 after buying an additional 403,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the first quarter worth about $13,642,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

About Wayfair

(Free Report)

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately fourty million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.