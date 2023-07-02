Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC Acquires 259 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,992 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 2.1% of Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Abacus Planning Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.3% in the first quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 8,476 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 8.8% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 18,701 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Planning Center Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at about $217,000. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN increased its stake in Alphabet by 0.3% during the first quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 127,965 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,274,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 3.6% during the first quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 119,767 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,423,000 after acquiring an additional 4,165 shares during the period. 35.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. BNP Paribas upgraded Alphabet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Loop Capital downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 15th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.63.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $119.70 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $118.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.09. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.34 and a 52 week high of $129.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 309,931 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.34 per share, for a total transaction of $8,783,444.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,243,665 shares in the company, valued at $63,585,466.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total value of $28,804.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,565,060.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 309,931 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.34 per share, with a total value of $8,783,444.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,243,665 shares in the company, valued at $63,585,466.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 826,544 shares of company stock worth $27,117,461 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

