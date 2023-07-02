WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $99.27.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WEC. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $106.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Mizuho upgraded WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th.

Insider Transactions at WEC Energy Group

In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.36, for a total transaction of $141,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,503 shares in the company, valued at $2,029,023.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group Trading Up 1.1 %

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WEC. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 75,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,120,000 after purchasing an additional 11,855 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 84.9% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 270,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,373,000 after purchasing an additional 124,253 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 6,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 147,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,859,000 after purchasing an additional 9,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

WEC stock opened at $88.24 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $90.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.77. WEC Energy Group has a fifty-two week low of $80.82 and a fifty-two week high of $108.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $27.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.41.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.03. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. WEC Energy Group’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.90%.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

