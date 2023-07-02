Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.00.

Several research firms have issued reports on WDC. TheStreet cut shares of Western Digital from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Western Digital from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Western Digital from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Western Digital from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Western Digital in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Western Digital Price Performance

Western Digital stock opened at $37.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.32 and a beta of 1.68. Western Digital has a one year low of $29.73 and a one year high of $50.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Digital

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The data storage provider reported ($1.57) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.80) by $0.23. Western Digital had a negative return on equity of 1.90% and a negative net margin of 4.87%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Western Digital will post -4.62 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WDC. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 75.3% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 661 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in shares of Western Digital during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the first quarter worth about $27,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Western Digital by 114.4% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 879 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Western Digital by 1,885.7% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 973 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. 83.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

