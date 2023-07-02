Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Reduce” from Analysts

Shares of Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $121.33.

WLK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America cut their target price on Westlake from $144.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Westlake from $122.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Tudor Pickering cut Westlake from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Westlake from $107.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Westlake in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock.

Get Westlake alerts:

Westlake Stock Performance

Shares of WLK stock opened at $119.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.85. Westlake has a one year low of $81.29 and a one year high of $126.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.24.

Westlake Dividend Announcement

Westlake ( NYSE:WLK Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $1.00. Westlake had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Westlake will post 10.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.357 per share. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio is 9.77%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Westlake

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WLK. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in Westlake in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Westlake in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Westlake in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Westlake in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Westlake by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 470 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. 29.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Westlake Company Profile

(Free Report

Westlake Corporation manufactures and markets performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The Performance and Essential Materials segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomer, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, chlorinated derivative products, and epoxy resins.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.