WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.
WidePoint Price Performance
Shares of WYY stock opened at $1.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.25 million, a P/E ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.04. WidePoint has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $3.06.
WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. WidePoint had a negative net margin of 16.03% and a positive return on equity of 2.98%. The business had revenue of $25.27 million for the quarter.
About WidePoint
WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. The company offers TMaaS solutions through a secure federal government certified proprietary portal and secure enterprise portal that provides ability to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploy identity management solutions that provide secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.
