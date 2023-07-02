WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of WYY stock opened at $1.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.25 million, a P/E ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.04. WidePoint has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $3.06.

WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. WidePoint had a negative net margin of 16.03% and a positive return on equity of 2.98%. The business had revenue of $25.27 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in WidePoint in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in WidePoint during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of WidePoint by 121.1% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 13,577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 7,437 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WidePoint during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Channel Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WidePoint in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 11.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. The company offers TMaaS solutions through a secure federal government certified proprietary portal and secure enterprise portal that provides ability to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploy identity management solutions that provide secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.

