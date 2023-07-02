WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (NYSEARCA:EPI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $34.81

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (NYSEARCA:EPI – Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $34.81 and last traded at $34.79, with a volume of 145042 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.49.

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $870.00 million, a P/E ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.67.

Get WisdomTree India Earnings Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree India Earnings Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 27,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree India Earnings Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $173,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 38,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 5,932 shares during the period. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its stake in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 397,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,957,000 after acquiring an additional 24,902 shares in the last quarter.

About WisdomTree India Earnings Fund

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (The Fund) seeks to track the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the WisdomTree India Earnings Index. The Index measures the performance of profitable companies incorporated and traded in India that are eligible to be purchased by foreign investors and that meet specific criteria developed by WisdomTree Investments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree India Earnings Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree India Earnings Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.