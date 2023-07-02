WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLS – Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 95,999 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 65% from the previous session’s volume of 58,136 shares.The stock last traded at $59.40 and had previously closed at $58.81.

WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.81.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DLS. Insight Advisors LLC PA raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund by 67.3% during the 1st quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 25,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after buying an additional 10,382 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 6,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 2,497 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 333,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,891,000 after buying an additional 71,599 shares during the period.

WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization segment of the dividend-paying market in the industrialized world outside the United States and Canada.

