WNS (NYSE:WNS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 263,505 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the previous session’s volume of 244,644 shares.The stock last traded at $73.00 and had previously closed at $72.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WNS shares. TD Securities increased their price objective on WNS from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Wedbush increased their price objective on WNS from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on WNS in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of WNS in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price objective on WNS from $97.00 to $108.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.78.

WNS Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 27.10, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.18.

Institutional Trading of WNS

WNS ( NYSE:WNS Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $305.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.96 million. WNS had a return on equity of 21.68% and a net margin of 11.22%. Research analysts anticipate that WNS will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of WNS in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of WNS by 46.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 522 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WNS in the fourth quarter worth approximately $261,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WNS in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of WNS by 83.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 741 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter.

WNS Company Profile

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; Hi-tech and professional services; and banking and financial services.

