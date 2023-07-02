Worksport Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKSPW) Short Interest Down 37.0% in June

Worksport Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKSPW – Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a decline of 37.0% from the May 31st total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Worksport Price Performance

Worksport stock opened at $0.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.20. Worksport has a fifty-two week low of $0.10 and a fifty-two week high of $0.90.

