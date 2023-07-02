WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of WPP plc (NYSE:WPP – Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,001.29.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of WPP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Get WPP alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WPP

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in WPP by 169.5% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 26,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,798,000 after buying an additional 16,370 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in WPP by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in WPP by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of WPP by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 81,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,012,000 after buying an additional 3,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WPP in the 4th quarter valued at about $593,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

WPP Stock Up 2.1 %

About WPP

NYSE WPP opened at $52.28 on Friday. WPP has a 12 month low of $39.67 and a 12 month high of $64.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

(Free Report

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WPP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.