Xponance Inc. Acquires 1,687 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 54,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,687 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Rollins were worth $2,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rollins during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Rollins during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Rollins during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rollins in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Rollins in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Rollins in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Rollins in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Rollins from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rollins

Rollins Stock Performance

In related news, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total value of $489,360.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 82,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,375,115.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total transaction of $489,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,375,115.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Vice Chairman John F. Wilson sold 40,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total value of $1,719,182.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 743,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,582,460.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 70,481 shares of company stock worth $2,953,357 over the last quarter. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ROL opened at $42.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.62 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.24. Rollins, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.38 and a 1 year high of $43.06.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $658.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.78 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 13.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rollins Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.53%.

Rollins Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Featured Articles

