Xponance Inc. Acquires 219 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 31,236 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $1,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of DoorDash by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of DoorDash by 122.4% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of DoorDash by 887.3% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

Get DoorDash alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DASH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Friday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $77.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.48.

DoorDash Price Performance

DoorDash stock opened at $76.42 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.84 and a 200-day moving average of $60.85. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.37 and a 1 year high of $87.00. The company has a market capitalization of $29.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.53 and a beta of 1.50.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.15. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 14.00% and a negative net margin of 18.98%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Keith Yandell sold 9,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.88, for a total value of $613,423.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 244,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,345,806.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other DoorDash news, Director Andy Fang sold 67,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total transaction of $3,966,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,197,688. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Keith Yandell sold 9,172 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.88, for a total transaction of $613,423.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 244,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,345,806.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,048,219 shares of company stock valued at $68,577,098 over the last quarter. 9.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About DoorDash

(Free Report)

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash and Wolt marketplaces, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; DashPass and Wolt+, a membership products; and offers DoorDash Drive and Wolt Drive, a white-label delivery fulfillment services; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce; and Bbot, which offers merchants digital ordering and payment solutions for in-store and online channels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.