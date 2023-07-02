Xponance Inc. Acquires 3,218 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 98,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,218 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in AES were worth $2,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AES. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in AES by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 51,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 5,594 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in AES by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 91,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 7,975 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in AES by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 309,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,755 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AES by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 110,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in AES by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 22,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 4,351 shares during the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AES Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AES opened at $20.73 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.23, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The AES Co. has a 1 year low of $18.90 and a 1 year high of $29.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AES ( NYSE:AES Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. AES had a negative net margin of 3.59% and a positive return on equity of 38.46%. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The AES Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of AES from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of AES in a report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of AES from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of AES from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of AES from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AES presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.64.

About AES

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

