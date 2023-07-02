Xponance Inc. Acquires 3,418 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 60.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,026 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,418 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $2,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 716,135.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,341,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,488,870,000 after purchasing an additional 20,338,242 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 109.9% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,320,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,567 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,135,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,607,000 after purchasing an additional 114,685 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 927,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,708,000 after purchasing an additional 226,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 684,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,656,000 after purchasing an additional 7,332 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

IWV stock opened at $254.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52 week low of $201.82 and a 52 week high of $254.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $234.34.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.