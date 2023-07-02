Xponance Inc. Acquires 412 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $2,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MAA. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 228.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 62.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 22.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the first quarter valued at $393,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 7.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 50,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,619,000 after purchasing an additional 3,544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In other news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.21, for a total transaction of $72,100.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,503,850.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Performance

Mid-America Apartment Communities Announces Dividend

NYSE MAA opened at $151.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $17.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64, a P/E/G ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.77. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.68 and a 12-month high of $190.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $150.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MAA. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $178.00 to $159.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $156.50 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 15th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mid-America Apartment Communities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.57.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

(Free Report)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

