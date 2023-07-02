Xponance Inc. Acquires 442 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in FMC were worth $2,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in FMC by 1,743.6% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 4,481 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in FMC by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 61,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,619,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of FMC by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 45,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,704,000 after buying an additional 8,546 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of FMC by 14.3% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,085,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $326,126,000 after buying an additional 386,465 shares during the period. Finally, AIA Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of FMC in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Mark Douglas purchased 4,121 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $115.53 per share, with a total value of $476,099.13. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 41,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,814,366.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FMC opened at $104.34 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $109.37 and its 200 day moving average is $119.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.88. FMC Co. has a 1 year low of $98.24 and a 1 year high of $134.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.82.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. FMC had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 27.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.49%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of FMC from $140.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FMC in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Redburn Partners upgraded FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on FMC from $148.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on FMC from $150.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.75.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

