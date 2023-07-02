Xponance Inc. Boosts Holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,631 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $2,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NTRS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,455,864 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,006,883,000 after acquiring an additional 248,837 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,233,609 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $551,612,000 after acquiring an additional 566,941 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,387,313 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $388,233,000 after acquiring an additional 440,043 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,365,611 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $385,639,000 after acquiring an additional 95,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,101,655 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $361,188,000 after acquiring an additional 91,387 shares in the last quarter. 81.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Northern Trust Stock Performance

NTRS opened at $74.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $15.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.67 and its 200 day moving average is $85.04. Northern Trust Co. has a 12-month low of $69.54 and a 12-month high of $104.57.

Northern Trust Announces Dividend

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The asset manager reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.01). Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 14.73%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on NTRS. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $87.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $107.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Northern Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $78.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.05.

Northern Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.