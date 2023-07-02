Xponance Inc. Boosts Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 251,441 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $2,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the first quarter worth $206,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 18.6% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the first quarter worth $1,475,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 38.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 226,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,114,000 after acquiring an additional 62,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 71.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,153,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,832,000 after acquiring an additional 482,171 shares in the last quarter. 31.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 325,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total value of $5,005,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,432,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,056,773.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 325,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total value of $5,005,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,432,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,056,773.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 3,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total value of $58,886.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,124,798.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,944,423 shares of company stock worth $27,296,108 over the last quarter. 13.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Raymond James cut Palantir Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, William Blair restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.54.

Shares of PLTR opened at $15.33 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.33. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.84 and a 52 week high of $17.16.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $525.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.84 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.48% and a negative net margin of 12.88%. Analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

