Xponance Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,510 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $2,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NET. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $725,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,426,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,711,000 after purchasing an additional 51,684 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 52,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 51,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 8,364 shares in the last quarter. 74.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cloudflare Price Performance

NET opened at $65.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market cap of $21.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.80 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.14. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.37 and a 12-month high of $80.99.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cloudflare

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $290.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.96 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 18.05% and a negative return on equity of 25.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cloudflare news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.79, for a total value of $911,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,729,770.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.79, for a total transaction of $911,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,729,770.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 12,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.85, for a total value of $869,837.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 451,951 shares of company stock valued at $27,735,103 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on NET. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Cloudflare from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group began coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Monday, June 5th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Cloudflare from $80.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Cloudflare from $65.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.63.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products.

