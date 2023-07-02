Xponance Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,827 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,084 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $2,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,402,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,413,000 after buying an additional 702,695 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,202,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,896,000 after buying an additional 2,218,679 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,678,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,189,000 after buying an additional 538,823 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,306,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,757,000 after buying an additional 974,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RGM Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 3,012,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,388,000 after buying an additional 875,382 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts recently weighed in on DT shares. Citigroup cut their price target on Dynatrace from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Dynatrace from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. BTIG Research upgraded Dynatrace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Dynatrace from $49.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Dynatrace in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.23.
Insider Buying and Selling at Dynatrace
Dynatrace Stock Performance
Shares of Dynatrace stock opened at $51.47 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.34 and its 200 day moving average is $43.16. The stock has a market cap of $14.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.11, a P/E/G ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.10. Dynatrace, Inc. has a one year low of $31.54 and a one year high of $52.99.
Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $314.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.51 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 9.32%. Analysts predict that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.
Dynatrace Profile
Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Dynatrace
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/26 – 6/30
- Tesla: Can Downgrades Make Sense After A 170% Rally?
- Buffett’s Berkshire Increases Stake In Occidental Petroleum (OXY)
- Rally Gains Momentum On Soft PCE Data
- Bank of America, JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs Set For Dividend Growth?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.