Xponance Inc. Buys 1,093 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,257 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $1,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Evergy in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Evergy by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 44,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after acquiring an additional 13,136 shares during the period. Nova R Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Evergy in the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in Evergy by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 27,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Evergy by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 8,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 83.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Evergy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 2,523 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.32, for a total transaction of $157,233.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,913.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Evergy news, SVP Lesley Lissette Elwell sold 1,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $76,585.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27 shares in the company, valued at $1,557.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 2,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.32, for a total transaction of $157,233.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,913.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,021 shares of company stock worth $303,575. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Evergy Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of EVRG opened at $58.42 on Friday. Evergy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.12 and a 12 month high of $71.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.81 and its 200-day moving average is $60.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 9.13%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

Evergy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.6125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is 73.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Evergy from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.20.

Evergy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.