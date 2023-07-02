Xponance Inc. Buys 215 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,485 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Leidos were worth $1,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LDOS. Norges Bank bought a new position in Leidos in the 4th quarter valued at $167,042,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Leidos in the 4th quarter valued at $77,642,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Leidos by 106.0% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 741,779 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $78,028,000 after purchasing an additional 381,779 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Leidos by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,087,661 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,629,768,000 after purchasing an additional 236,272 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Leidos by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,113,358 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $117,114,000 after purchasing an additional 227,646 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Leidos in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Leidos from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on Leidos from $113.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Leidos from $114.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.63.

Leidos Stock Performance

Shares of LDOS opened at $88.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.16. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.58 and a 52-week high of $110.91.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 4.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Leidos Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Leidos’s payout ratio is currently 29.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Leidos

In other Leidos news, CEO Thomas Arthur Bell purchased 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $78.81 per share, with a total value of $496,503.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,503. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jerald S. Howe, Jr. acquired 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $80.25 per share, with a total value of $96,300.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 16,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,360,879.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Arthur Bell acquired 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $78.81 per share, for a total transaction of $496,503.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 6,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,503. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 7,625 shares of company stock valued at $602,898 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Profile

(Free Report)

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Further Reading

