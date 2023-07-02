Xponance Inc. Buys 226 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,025 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $1,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in Snap-on in the first quarter worth $208,645,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Snap-on by 653.3% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Snap-on by 57.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Snap-on in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Snap-on by 183.6% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Snap-on Stock Up 0.4 %

Snap-on stock opened at $288.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.48. Snap-on Incorporated has a one year low of $192.25 and a one year high of $289.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $264.28 and a 200 day moving average of $249.26.

Snap-on Dividend Announcement

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $4.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 20.60%. Snap-on’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 17.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 37.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Snap-on news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 4,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.11, for a total value of $1,113,719.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 84,714 shares in the company, valued at $22,966,812.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Iain Boyd sold 8,010 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.31, for a total transaction of $2,197,223.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,345 shares in the company, valued at $2,014,806.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 4,108 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.11, for a total value of $1,113,719.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 84,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,966,812.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,504 shares of company stock worth $17,197,050 over the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Snap-on from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a report on Monday, April 17th. Bank of America upped their price target on Snap-on from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Snap-on in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $264.29.

Snap-on Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

