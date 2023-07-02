Xponance Inc. Buys 3,060 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,992 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,060 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $2,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. Czech National Bank boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 70,011 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,582 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 4,192 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 7,811 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 264,458 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $8,605,000 after acquiring an additional 27,701 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Ryan C. Green sold 4,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total transaction of $147,783.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,248.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Southwest Airlines Trading Up 0.7 %

LUV opened at $36.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $21.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.99. Southwest Airlines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.40 and a fifty-two week high of $41.76.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The airline reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 2.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on LUV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $64.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.71.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a total fleet of 770 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

