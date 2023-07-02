Xponance Inc. Buys 79 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,659 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $2,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cooper Companies by 102,613.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,385,611 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $458,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,262 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $147,125,000. Generation Investment Management LLP boosted its position in Cooper Companies by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 1,639,122 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $542,008,000 after purchasing an additional 386,116 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $81,541,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Cooper Companies by 20.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,377,607 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $363,554,000 after purchasing an additional 229,133 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on COO shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $380.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $372.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $355.00 to $430.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $390.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $430.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $393.89.

Cooper Companies Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of COO opened at $383.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $374.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $356.39. The company has a market capitalization of $18.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $244.21 and a 1-year high of $395.20.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The medical device company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $877.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $865.81 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 8.18%. Cooper Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cooper Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.