Xponance Inc. Grows Holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 52,524 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $2,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 189.2% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 92.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HWM opened at $49.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a market cap of $20.48 billion, a PE ratio of 43.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.37. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.05 and a fifty-two week high of $49.68.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 8.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. SpectralCast restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Benchmark upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Bank of America lifted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.91.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

