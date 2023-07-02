Xponance Inc. Has $1.89 Million Holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Xponance Inc. raised its position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,095 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $1,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 109.5% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 146.4% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP John P. Sexton sold 2,999 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $413,862.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,793 shares in the company, valued at $2,317,434. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 3,850 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.98, for a total value of $515,823.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 61,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,219,539.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John P. Sexton sold 2,999 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $413,862.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,317,434. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,849 shares of company stock valued at $4,054,525 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CBOE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $147.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $147.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.00.

Shares of BATS:CBOE opened at $138.01 on Friday. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.82 and a 52 week high of $139.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $14.64 billion, a PE ratio of 71.14 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $136.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.14.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.03. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The company had revenue of $471.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is 98.97%.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

