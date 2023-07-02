Xponance Inc. Has $1.93 Million Holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,605 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,510 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $1,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,764,211 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,984,777,000 after buying an additional 498,557 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,089,425 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $896,433,000 after buying an additional 1,246,261 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 76.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,002,482 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $861,383,000 after buying an additional 8,203,831 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,297,989 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $720,392,000 after buying an additional 2,785,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 14,607,488 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $605,708,000 after buying an additional 918,694 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE CFG opened at $26.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a PE ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.37 and a 1 year high of $44.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.99 and its 200-day moving average is $33.91.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 2nd. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CFG. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.25.

Insider Activity at Citizens Financial Group

In other news, Director Shivan S. Subramaniam purchased 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.79 per share, for a total transaction of $95,007.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,711.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Shivan S. Subramaniam purchased 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.79 per share, for a total transaction of $95,007.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,711.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Terrance Lillis purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.39 per share, for a total transaction of $26,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $79,170. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

