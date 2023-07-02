Xponance Inc. Has $1.93 Million Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 23.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,479 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $1,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,623,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,603,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774,661 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 71.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,938,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $971,926,000 after purchasing an additional 5,384,051 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,414,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $632,876,000 after purchasing an additional 578,581 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 113,894.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,804,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $360,943,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800,671 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,385,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $254,322,000 after purchasing an additional 239,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SWK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $99.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $97.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.33.

Stanley Black & Decker Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of SWK opened at $93.71 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.05 and a 200 day moving average of $82.71. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.24 and a fifty-two week high of $118.37. The firm has a market cap of $14.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.32. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.59%.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

