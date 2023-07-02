Xponance Inc. Has $1.96 Million Stock Position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Xponance Inc. decreased its stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,172 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 36 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Watsco were worth $1,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in Watsco by 0.7% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 5,853 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Watsco by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Watsco by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,654 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ boosted its stake in Watsco by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 2,025 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Watsco by 2.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,870 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Watsco Stock Performance

Watsco stock opened at $381.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $345.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $310.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Watsco, Inc. has a 12-month low of $228.61 and a 12-month high of $383.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87 and a beta of 0.91.

Watsco Announces Dividend

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The construction company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.58. Watsco had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 8.19%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th were issued a $2.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 14th. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is 63.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on WSO. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Watsco from $280.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Watsco in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Watsco from $269.00 to $289.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Watsco from $315.00 to $335.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on Watsco from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $354.14.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Featured Stories

