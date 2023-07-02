Xponance Inc. Has $2.04 Million Stock Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Xponance Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 37.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,401 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 8,562 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $2,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 15,988 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after acquiring an additional 4,241 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,906 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 2,247 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,629 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,756 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $140.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $15.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 0.95. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $120.40 and a 12 month high of $158.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $136.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.87.

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 8.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.22 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 10th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.89%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DGX shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Citigroup raised Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $142.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $166.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.20.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

